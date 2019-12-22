Bangalore University campus to get e-vehicles

Students and visitors to Bangalore University (BU) will soon be able to ride eco-friendly vehicles on the Jnanabharati campus.

The vehicles will be deployed to navigate the campus from the upcoming metro station off Mysuru Road at the varsity entrance. “Our focus is to save the ecological space inside the campus,” said BU Vice Chancellor Prof KR Venugopal. “Introducing eco-friendly vehicles will reduce pollution and financially feasible for the varsity.”

The university will, however, wait until the metro connectivity to the campus is established to introduce the eco-friendly vehicles. “Once the BMRCL announces the operational dates of the metro route connecting the Jnana Bharati campus, we’ll start the process to buy or hire eco-friendly vehicles,” Prof Venugopal said.

The varsity will initially introduce a few vehicles on a pilot basis to gage the response and will upgrade the facility to regular commute from various departments to the administrative block and the examination department.

“Right now, students find it harder to reach the examination department since they’ve to walk a long distance,” said a senior professor. “If the varsity introduces eco-vehicles for internal commute, it’ll be helpful for the students and staff.”

Following the financial losses it incurred, the varsity stopped the bus services and requested the BMTC to operate buses. The corporation is now operating buses from the campus to different areas of the city.

Introducing eco-friendly vehicles is the second major initiative by BU towards protecting the environment. It recently launched a solar plant that supplies electricity to the whole campus and saves the hefty monthly bills it was paying.

Metro services are expected by next August.