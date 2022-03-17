BBMP sets out to renovate 34 schools after five years

After five years, the BBMP is getting ready to renovate and repair 34 schools and colleges across Bengaluru.

Though the civic body had allotted Rs 20 crore in its 2021-22 budget and Rs 10 crore in the 2020-21 budget, officials were unable to use the funds due to administrative hurdles, an official from the BBMP’s education department said.

“All the funds were allotted for maintenance and repairs. Based on the reports by our officials, we have selected 34 schools and colleges which are in dire need of repairs. Many of these schools are located in the East Zone,” a senior BBMP official said.

He added that the rise in enrolments also prompted them to improve the infrastructure. “Last year, we had 18,000 students. The admissions this year have increased to 23,000. We expect the number to go up to 25,000 in the next academic year,” the official said.

Besides repairs, the BBMP is also planning to build at least 20 new classrooms in four schools in the city. “We also want to construct new schools in the peripheral areas. We have requested for a budget allotment and will plan works accordingly,” the official added.

Recruitment of permanent teachers

Six hundred and forty out of over 800 teachers working at BBMP schools are outsourced. Now, after a gap of 25 years, the BBMP will recruit 210 permanent teachers. Sixty-seven of them will be recruited for primary schools 137 for high schools and six will be physical education teachers.

“Most of the teachers appointed back in 1995-96 will be retiring in the next few months and it will be difficult to run the administration as there will be a shortage of teachers to occupy posts such as headmasters and principals,” a BBMP official explained.

