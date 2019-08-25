Bengalureans protest against Kashmir shutdown

Several citizens gathered near the Town Hall on Saturday for a silent protest against the communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intellectuals and human rights activists attended the protest organised by the city-based Kashmir Society. They wore red t-shirts with the message #StandWithKashmir, demanding that the government restore the communication channel for the Kashmiri citizens and the media in the Valley.

Kashmiris in the city said they have not spoken to their families back home for nearly 20 days.

“They’ve opened up just a few lines for a population of 10 million,” said Nazish.

“People have to wait for hours to use them. How can old people like my parents do that?”

Farhan Hussain, also from Kashmir, said the move would only alienate Kashmir, insisting that unity and integration cannot be forced by military power. “This is not the way to build bridges,” Hussain said.