Bengaluru corporator tests positive for COVID-19

A BBMP councillor representing a South Bengaluru ward has tested positive for Covid-19 days after visiting government offices and meeting top officials.

Palike officials said they are in the process of tracing the corporator’s primary contacts. The number of his primary and secondary contacts are said to be high.

“As a people’s representative, he meets many people. We are tracing his itineraries and all the people he has met over the past few days,” a BBMP official said. To a question, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the corporator in question did not attend the council meeting on Thursday. “There is no question of quarantining those who attended the council meeting,” he said.