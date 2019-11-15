Bengaluru soaks in Children’s Day celebrations

Marking the 65th Children’s Day, the whole of Bengaluru on Thursday immersed itself in colourful celebrations with various activities of fun and frolic.

Various schools organised multiple events and competitions showcasing the talent and creativity of kids. Dressed as freedom fighters, soldiers, achievers, children performed dances and sang songs.

Organising ‘Children Fair’ for kids from a diverse background on its premises, the police commissioner’s office wore a different look on the occasion.

Sandalwood’s Rocking Star Yash took part in the event and doubled the joy of the children. He urged them not to be afraid of the police as they are our protectors and appealed to the parents to create awareness about police personnel among their kids.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar inaugurated the Dell International Kids Film Festival. The festival will be held at as many as 7,000 government schools in November and December across India where global films will be screened for kids.

The Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru, held a state-level painting competition for children on ‘Energy Conservation’ at its campus on the New BEL Road.

Celebrating the day in a unique way, Syndicate Bank held ‘Bal Utsav’ and gifted children with financial knowledge for a better tomorrow. Presentations on the basics of banking, savings and investments were organised.

Stony Brook, the stream restaurant in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, hosted more than 50 kids from various government schools.

The Alpine Public School celebrated the day by releasing a music album ‘Hark Alpinans All Around’ sung by the kids under the guidance of music master Dr Chinmay Rao.