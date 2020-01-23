BU cuts PhD cut-off marks to 45% after many fail test

Candidates who failed to clear the recently held entrance test for PhD courses at the Bangalore University may have another chance, with the varsity reducing the cut-off marks from 50% to 45%.

The decision to lower the cut-off marks for admissions to the current academic year comes after many failed to clear the entrance test.

The information available with the varsity reveals that over 50% of the candidates could not score above 45% in the entrance test and the varsity had representation from the PhD aspirants to lower the eligibility marks.

The existing guidelines require a student to have a 50% score in the post-graduation and 50% in the entrance tests to find a place in the merit list for the PhD courses. "This (reduction in the marks) is only for this academic year," clarified a senior varsity official. "Universities have an option to be flexible while considering the marks secured in the PhD entrance examination. It’s only that they should notify the government about any changes they make and get the approval."

Some PhD aspirants had even staged a protest, accusing the varsity of giving the syllabus prescribed for KSET conducted by the University of Mysore and the paper was tough.

Over 2,058 candidates appeared for the PhD entrance test conducted by BU on December 29.

The varsity will also add 150 additional seats to PhD courses across 37 subjects. While 482 seats were available during the issuing of notification, the varsity will add the seats as some of the PhD candidates have completed their research work and are preparing to submit their final thesis to their guides. It will announce the merit list after including the additional seats.