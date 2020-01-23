CAA rivals launch Twitterstorms

Digitally-savvy opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) started a Twitterstorm to tap into a popular protest proclaiming that citizens would never show their documents to the government.

The Twitterstorm hashtag, #KaagazNaheeDikhayenge, was started at 11 am on Wednesday to help mobilise Twitter users to the idea that citizens of this country do not have to show documents of their residence status to the government, said Syed Samiuddin, a business-owner and the brainchild behind the Twitterstorm.

By 8.30 pm, the hashtag had been used in over 6,000 tweets but had also triggered the emergence of a rival Twitterstorm #HumTohKaagazDikhaynge, which had racked up a total of 37,500 tweets.