Coronavirus lockdown: Miscreants create ruckus, tension grips Padarayanapura

Tension gripped Padarayanapura in Chamarajpet limits in West Bengaluru on Sunday late evening after a gang of miscreants destroyed barricades and police, Health officials checkposts that were set up to monitor the seal down orders around the area following more than 10 Covid-19 cases.

According to sources about 25 member gang on late evening stormed a checkpost and pulled it down completely besides destroying the barricades that were put up to seal the area as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

The health workers following back to back reporting of Covid-19 cases in the area had identified 58 primary and secondary contacts. “We had already moved about 20 people to quarantine facility and had visited the area to shift the remaining people who had come in contact with positive patients,” a BBMP official requesting anonymity said.

However, a few miscreants forming a gang of 25-50 people suddenly came out and stormed a check post and went on a rampage. Clarifying on the incident Ramesh B, DCP (West) said that a few people detested from being quarantined and protested. “We will take the incident seriously and initiate action against the culprits,” he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that he has already instructed the officials to take serious action against culprits who had attacked the health, BBMP and police personnel.

Dr Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister while condemning the incident said, “We have taken this very seriously and will not tolerate any such activity obstructing the duty of health, BBMP and Police personnel during the time of medical emergency. Regardless of who they are, we will initiate strict action against them.”