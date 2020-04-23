Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor locks himself in clinic along with staff at Hongasandra fearing quarantine

In a shocking turn of events, a doctor and nursing staff who had locked themselves in a clinic fearing quarantine after treating a Covid-19 positive patient were forcibly dragged out of the clinic and put them under quarantine at the CV Raman Nagar hospital on Wednesday evening.

According to sources in the Bengaluru Urban district administration Dr Venugopal and three nursing staff at his Venu Health Care have been taken to quarantine and kept at CV Raman Nagar Hospital. Giving details of the incident GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban said, “A 54-year-old male with fever and cough symptoms had availed primary treatment at the Venu Health Care in Hongasandra near Bommanahalli on 18th March. He was later referred to Jayadeva Hospital. Suspecting it to be Covid-19 cases, the doctors had referred him to RGICD for screening. With the results turning positive, the patient was admitted to the isolation ward in Victoria Hospital.”

The district administration had identified 22 primary and 24 secondary contacts. “The doctor and the staff are the primary contacts not only hid the fact that they treated a patient with Covid-19 symptoms but also refused to be quarantined by locking themselves inside the clinic. We had to forcibly open the doors of the clinic and take them to CV Raman Nagar hospital quarantine facility for further observation. As the doctor is a medical professional refused to inform about the case, his hospital permission has been cancelled and we have ordered the seizure of the hospital,” GN Shivamurthy explained.