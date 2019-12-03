Girls-only hiring in focus at engg colleges: Report

As the hiring season approaches, new trends are coming to the fore. Diversity hiring is the latest trend seen at engineering colleges, according to a report by The Times of India.

In this placement season, some firms are conducting exclusive drives to recruit women for engineering colleges. While women-only recruitment camps were restricted to the mechanical stream last year, companies are now looking at recruiting women exclusively from other branches.

According to the report, Goldman Sachs and Intuit are conducting women recruitment drives at PES University. “We had only core companies in mechanical engineering looking to recruit girls. That was because it was hard to find girls in the branch. Companies like Mercedes have exclusive scholarship programmes for girl students from the branch. This year, we saw two companies conducting exclusive drives for girls in the computer science department. Our interaction with companies shows the trend is likely to extend to other branches too,” said Sridhar KS, dean, training and placement, PES University.

At RV College of Engineering, seven companies are offering annual packages of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 40 lakh on gender-diversity drives. Other companies doing similar campaigns include IBM, Cisco, Paypal, VISA, Hashedin and CMRIT.