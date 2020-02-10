IPS officer sits on dharna outside ex-wife's house

Police officers spend a lot of time monitoring protests or evicting protesters, but an IPS officer sitting on a dharna outside the house of his former wife on Sunday baffled the city police, even as it exposed their human side.

Arun Rangarajan, serving as the Superintendent of Police in the internal security division in Kalaburagi district, chose to sit on a dharna outside the house of his former wife Ilakkiya Karunakaran at Vasanthnagar here. The entire episode led to high drama, drawing media attention.

The officer began his protest around 5.30 pm, saying his former wife was not letting him visit their children. Many senior officials rushed to the spot to pacify the officer but in vain.

Speaking to the media, Rangarajan said he was separated from his wife who is also an IPS officer serving in the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

He claimed he had come to Bengaluru to see his children but was not allowed to enter the house. Following this, he sat on the dharna in front of the building.

The couple had served together in Chhattisgarh before getting transferred to Karnataka. Rangarajan claimed that a misunderstanding between them had led to her approaching the court for a divorce.

The High Grounds police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. However, at the time of going to the press, the officer was still sitting on the dharna.