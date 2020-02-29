Janaspandana comes to Sunkenahalli this time

‘Janaspandana-Citizens for Change’, the flagship interactive event of Deccan Herald-Prajavani, will take place on Saturday at Sunkenahalli (ward no 142).

The event will take place at SBN Hall on Bull Temple Road from 10 am.

At the event, residents of Sunkenahalli can raise civic issues affecting their ward directly with the representatives and officials of

various departments.

The corporator of Sunkenahalli ward, Ramesh D N, will be the chief guest at the event, where officials from the BBMP, BESCOM, BWSSB and the police department will be present to answer citizens’ queries.

The grievance redressal event is open to all and registration begins at 9 am in SBN Hall on Bull Temple, the organisers said.