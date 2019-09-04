Jayanagar could become India’s first smart shopping hub

Bengaluru’s iconic shopping area will soon be upgraded to the country’s first ‘smart shopping hub’ as the state government has partially approved a two-year-old proposal by the Jayanagar Traders’ Association (JTA).

Two chief ministers and a deputy chief minister had asked for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), but the project did not show signs of taking off.

In the latest development, former BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad wrote to the Urban Development Department (UDD) seeking funds from the government for the projects, triggering expectation among the shopkeepers.

Since the authorities did not prepare the DPR, the JTA has asked the government for a token grant of Rs 25 crore for the year 2019-20.

“The 1,500 commercial establishments or so in Jayanagar 3rd and 4th blocks would constitute Bengaluru’s largest retail market catering to all sections and age groups,” JTA’s founder-president Prakash Mandoth told DH.

“While the government is developing industrial areas and creating Special Economic Zones (SEZs), there’s also a need to focus on the retail market by sprucing up the area,” Mandoth added.

JTA members have already completed the blueprint of the project and given it to the authorities. They have also created an artistic impression of the project depicting their ambitious smart shopping hub. The association focuses only on Jayanagar 3rd and 4th blocks that consist mainly of commercial establishments.

Since the area also has colleges, government offices, bus stands (BMTC, KSRTC and private), auto stands and railway reservation counters, it is more suited to the smart shopping hub model.

“We’re sure that this project will be another feather to the city’s cap,” Mandoth said. “There’s a lot of space to work this project and it’d certainly become a model shopping hub at the international level.”

“We’ve also done the groundwork and approached the authorities. We hope the new government considers the proposal seriously and implements it,” he said.