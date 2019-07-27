Kargil Vijay Diwas remembered with street play

City residents marked Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday with street plays and signature campaigns.

Just hours before taking oath as Chief Minister, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa visited the National Military Memorial to pay tributes.

Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, director, Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement said, "It is our duty to pay homage to those who laid down their lives.” He said the Chief Secretary, the commissioner and other senior officials attended the tribute function.

Commemorating the day, the Girinagar Shanthinikethana Foundation organised a street play performed by students of Girinagar Shanthinekathana School, Sumanth Narayan said.

“It was a skit about a martyr, who misses his holiday to fight for the nation. Though he wrote to his family in a village that he’d be coming home, they only get a letter from the army about his death,” Narayan explained.

The foundation also collected signatures from passersby wishing the army well, which would be sent to the army later.

A volunteer group from Team Citrix R&D India Pvt Ltd joined hands with the Ugly Indian team beautified the wall of the KV (ASC - ARMY Supply Corps) School on Gen Thimmaiah Road (Richmond Road) on Friday morning. A post by the Ugly Indian said they painted the walls before going to work.

Students at Trio Tots celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas in honour of the war heroes and commemorated the victory of the Indian Armed Forces with solemnity and pride. They came to school in army fatigue and paid tributes.

“The Kargil War will be remembered for the determination and daring junior leadership and the raw courage of our jawans at the tactical level. Such celebrations will help strengthen the brotherhood, pay homage to the supreme sacrifices made by our martyrs during the Kargil war and motivate the youth” said Naveen K M, Managing Director, Trio World School.