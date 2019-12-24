Mahadevapura zone to get SWM commissioner

There’s some good news for residents of Mahadevapura, who had recently hit the streets complaining over poor infrastructure.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday issued a circular appointing a Special Commissioner exclusively for Solid Waste Management (SWM) for the Mahadevapura Zone and a Special Commissioner (Revenue) for the East Zone.

Earlier, there was just one commissioner to look after works in both the zones.

Mahadevapura and its adjoining areas are a major revenue spinner for the BBMP but dogged with plethora of civic problems.

The dedicated commissioner will be looking after all the civic works’ implementation, town planning approvals, waste management and others. The BBMP commissioner will hold powers on legal department, finance, budget, elections and other major departments.

Revenue generation

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has revised the special commissioner’s appointment keeping in mind the intensity of revenue generation, property tax collection and pending civic works.

The BBMP had earlier handed over its eight zones to four special commissioners of the IAS cadre. West Zone and Yelahanka Zone were allotted to Special Commissioner (Projects), South and RR Nagar zones to Special Commissioner (Finance and IT), East and Dasarahalli to Additional Commissioner (Administration) and Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones to Special Commissioner (SWM).

In its new order, the BBMP has handed over East and Yelahanka to Special Commissioner (Projects), South and RR Nagar to (Finance and IT), Mahadevapura zone and Bommanahalli to Special Commissioner (SWM) and West Zone and Dasarahalli to Special Commissioner (Administration).