Man commits suicide at Victoria Hospital

A 40-year-old man committed suicide at a washroom in Victoria Hospital on Thursday after being told there is no cure for his ailment.

Raghavendra was a resident of Bannerghatta, and was working in a private firm here. Raghavendra was ill for a week, and had consulted a doctor, who advised him to get his blood tested.

Raghavendra collected the test report on Thursday. On further consultation, he was told he cannot be cured. Unable to bear this, he went to the washroom in the hospital and hanged himself. The VV Puram police have sent the body for postmortem.