Man killled as car rams into bike

A 55-year-old man was killed while his friend severely injured after a speeding car collided with their bike on Hoskote main road, near Sulibele, on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Muniraju and the injured as Ravi (28), the residents of Gangawara village. They both worked at a factory in Hoskote.

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, both were riding home after work on Hoskote main road, when the speeding car heading towards Sulibele rammed into their bike. The impact was such that Muniraju was killed on the spot, while Ravi, riding pillion, was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, the Sulibele police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner. He lost control of the vehicle and hit the bike. However, he escaped with minor injuries and fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

The Sulibele police seized the car and have identified the owner. Efforts are on to nab him. The police have booked him for reckless driving causing death.