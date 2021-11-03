'Most firecracker eye injuries occur to bystanders': Here’s how to stay safe

As thousands of burn injury cases are reported during the Deepavali festival, especially among children, the Lions International Eye Bank has issued a set of dos and don’ts to be practiced during the celebrations.

The eye bank’s Medical Director Dr Rekha Gyanchand pointed out that most injuries impacting the eyes occur to bystanders.

“In fact, eyes are the second most commonly affected area after hands and fingers. As expected, the leading cause of injuries on Deepavali is the lack of safety measures while lighting fireworks. Most of the eye injuries may result in permanent vision loss, forcing a person to live in blindness, while in fact such injuries are largely preventable,” she said.

Dr Rekha said infants, children, pregnant women, asthmatics and senior citizens were at a risk of suffering injury or shock due to firecrackers.

Constant smoke due to bursting crackers can cause irritation or watering of the eyes.

Take these precautions

1. Avoid bottle rockets, considered the most dangerous of the cracker varieties.

2. Maintain safe distance from burning crackers.

3. Use protective eyeglasses.

4. Avoid wearing contact lenses while bursting crackers.

5. Rinse hands thoroughly.

When eye injury occurs:

1. Do not rub your eyes.

2. Don’t remove if a particle is large or stuck in the eye.

3. Keep the eyes closed and go to the eye doctor.

4. If a chemical enters the eyes, immediately irrigate the eyes and under the eyelids for 30 minutes. Seek an eye doctor immediately.

5. Stay away from fireworks. Do not let children light crackers.

For eye donation, call 9740556666.

