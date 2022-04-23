No new branch, but a play to hail Vidyarthi Bhavan

Owners of Basavanagudi’s famed Vidyarthi Bhavan put rumours of the restaurant opening a branch in Malleswaram to rest on Friday.

The iconic eatery also announced that a play is under production with the restaurant as its subject.

Titled ‘Vidyarthi Bhavan’, the play is written by renowned playwright Rajendra Karanth and features a cast of veteran stage artists. It will be directed by Arjun Kabbina.

The Bangalore Theatre Foundation will stage the play in Chowdiah Memorial Hall on May 6, 7 and 8. The eatery’s owner, Arun Adiga, told the media that the play has been built around events and anecdotes that happened in the restaurant in its eight-odd decades of operation.

“We never contemplated expanding the restaurant. We are committed only to satisfying the tastes of our patrons and sticking to our rigorous quality standards,” Arun told the press conference.

More than a mere eatery, the place hold special memories and evokes deeper emotions among Bengalureans. Since it began as a student cafeteria, Vidyarthi Bhavan has lured students, intellectuals, writers, laureates, artists, politicians, traders and technologists.

“The younger generations aren’t big theatergoers, while Vidyarthi Bhavan has been a favourite with diners of all ages. So, we approached the theatre community in an effort to bring the two worlds together. It would be great if everyone could come and enjoy the play,” a management member told DH.

Tickets to the theatre performance would be available at the restaurant and on BookMyShow.

