PES varsity to unveil Gandhi's bronze statue

PES University is all set to unveil a life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi on its ring road campus, near Hoskerehalli, on October 2, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Chancellor of PES University Dr MR Doreswamy said: “We have decided to instal a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to constantly remind our students about the great deeds of the legendary person, who led a simple life and is respected by everyone in the world.”

Governor Vajubhai Vala will unveil the statue, built at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will be present.

Value-added course

It can be recalled that PES University has introduced value-added courses from the current academic year, where students will study about Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Sir M Visvesvaraya.

This is a credit-based programme, where students will receive a certificate along with their degree certificate.

Yoga classes

To keep students physically and mentally fit, the university has also introduced compulsory Yoga classes for engineering students from this academic year.