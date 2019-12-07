Plastic bottle-crushing machine at KSRTC bus station

Bengaluru
The KSRTC set up a bottle-crushing machine at the Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic on Friday to put an end to the menace of empty plastic bottles strewn around. 

The machine, installed in collaboration with Green Recykloplast and Sparsh Masala as a pilot project, was inaugurated by KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad. 

The Rs 4.3-lakh machine can shred about 4500 bottles per day. It is estimated that the machine can recycle 17.2 tonnes of plastic bottle waste. The recycled plastic will be reused to make dustbins, toilet cabins, diaries, T-shirts and build roads, Kalasad said. The transporter will bear the electricity expenditure incurred on the machine.

