Rally against farm laws disrupts traffic for hours in CBD

Traffic at the Central Business District (CBD) was disrupted on Wednesday as the Congress party took out a massive rally against the farm laws.

More than 10,000 Congress workers and farmers descended on the city causing prolonged traffic jams in several CBD roads from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Among the areas affected by the protest were Majestic, Anand Rao Circle, KR Circle, Race Course Road, Richmond Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, International Airport Road, Doddaballapur Road and Tumakuru Road. These are major commute routes to the CBD.

Commuters stranded in the crawling traffic for several hours fumed at politicians for disturbing normal life. KSRTC buses scheduled to leave for other districts in the morning were stuck at the Kempegowda bus station, while people arriving in the city from other places had trouble commuting.

Congress workers and farmers who came in private vehicles parked them along major roads, compounding the traffic situation.

Passengers arriving at the Kempegowda International Airport were distressed as traffic came to a standstill on Ballari Road from Hebbal to Chalukya Circle. Though the situation eased a bit after 2.30 pm, commuters continued to struggle on the road till evening due to slow vehicular movement.

It took 45 minutes for motorists to move a kilometre. Police had a tough time handling the excited crowd who refused to follow orders from the traffic police.

Senior Congress leaders like KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and the KPCC working presidents addressed the party workers and farmers at Freedom Park.

As they started to march towards the Raj Bhavan with the workers, police detained them and drove them in BMTC buses to KAR Grounds. They were released an hour later.

Almost all the leaders and workers were found violating Covid-19 protocols. Many were seen without facemasks, while no one maintained physical distance during the rally.

Case against rally organisers

Police officials said they will register a case under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant acts against the rally organisers and participants.

Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant said the respective jurisdictional police would take up the case and promised action.