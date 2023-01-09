Sand, nature, wildlife, canvass: Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety and depth

Thousands of art lovers flocked to Kumara Krupa Road for the much-anticipated annual Chitra Santhe art fair on Sunday, inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Chitra Santhe is a collaborative effort between the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) and the Department of Higher Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said Chitra Santhe should be held in other places like Delhi, Mysuru, Belagavi, and the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad.

“There are talented and under-recognised artists in the north, coastal, and Kalyana Karnataka regions, as well as in border districts, who lack proper platforms to showcase their artwork. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath should expand beyond its base in Bengaluru and organise similar fairs in these areas. We will support such efforts.”

Bommai praised CKP as a one-of-a-kind institution that has contributed significantly to the branding of Bengaluru. “It should now extend its wings and fly at the national level. We will support it if it goes to Delhi,” he added, saying that the Chitra Santhe should be held for two days from next year.

The fair showcased artwork ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5 lakh. Coimbatore-based artist Gokulam Vijay priced his painting of a flower seller at Rs 5 lakh.

Sand, nature, wildlife and canvas paintings were a hit with visitors.

Many adored a 16-foot-high and 3.6-foot-wide painting of hornbills by artist Ganapathi Agnihotri, priced at Rs 3 lakh. Wildlife enthusiasts marvelled at the painting of a tigress and three cubs by wildlife artist R A Sudha, priced at Rs 3 lakh. The painting of a huge Asian elephant had a price tag of Rs 1 lakh.

Footfall up by 30 per cent

CKP president B L Shankar told DH the footfall at this year’s Chitra Santhe is at least 30 per cent more than last year. “We will bring a virtual version of Chitra Santhe soon. It will go on for three months and help accommodate more artists,” he added.

Achintya Kali painting

Also drawing large crowds was the painting of a woman by self-taught artist Shravani Raikar, which had a note attached to it saying the tolerance level of women, if taken for granted, would lead to unimaginable destruction.

The fair proved to be diverse with the presence of diverse crowds and artists.

Senior Bengaluru resident Krishnamurthy N, a regular to Chitra Santhe, arrived with his wife and clicked pictures of the paintings on display, while 10-year-old artist Preethi Shetty was seen drawing portraits on the spot for Rs 300 a piece. Shrabanti, a nature painter, sang Bengali folk songs to draw crowds.