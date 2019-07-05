Stiff fines in BBMP plan to tackle trash

Rapped by the NGT-appointed committee and experts’ panel for the poor management of the garbage crisis, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday decided to crack down on litterbugs.

In order to achieve “visual cleanliness” and “100% segregation of waste and collection”, the civic body unveiled its solid waste management (SWM) road map and vision towards Clean Bengaluru which will be put into effect completely by the end of 2019.

The BBMP, which has been grappling with the garbage crisis over the years, also got a rap from the panel appointed by the National Green Tribunal, which directed the civic body to crack down on offenders.

A Deccan Herald-Prajavani initiative, in collaboration with Citizens for Civic Amenities platform, gave the BBMP a helping hand with its citizen interaction programme in October last year and submitted a charter of 10 demands put forth by citizens to the BBMP and Bengaluru Development in-charge minister.

The civic body’s Bengaluru Solid Waste Road Map and Vision towards Clean Bengaluru, which was unveiled by BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, incorporates all the points including revision of penalty and levying hefty fines, that were submitted to the BBMP as part of the Citizens’ Charter. Further, the BBMP has also set a stringent deadline for people to comply rules with and introduced hefty penalties to punish offenders with the aim of keeping the city clean.