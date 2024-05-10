Dennis Thompson, drummer and last remaining member of MC5, dies at 75

Dennis Thompson, the drummer whose thunderous, hard-hitting style powered the proto-punk sound of the loud, outspoken and highly influential Detroit rock band MC5, died Thursday in Taylor, Michigan. He was 75.

He died in a rehabilitation facility while recovering from a recent heart attack, his son, Chris McNulty, said.

Thompson was the last surviving member of MC5, which will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October.

He joined the group in 1966 at 17 years old. His intense playing style in MC5, short for Motor City Five, earned him his nickname “Machine Gun” from his bandmates, for how ferociously he hit the drums. He played that way because the group could not afford to connect a microphone to his drums in its early days.