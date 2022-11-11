Stuck in traffic for over 2 hrs, kids & parents protest

Stuck in traffic for over 2 hrs, kids and parents stage protest

The protest video posted on Twitter went viral with many people retweeting and responding by expressing their anger against the civic authorities

Rashmi B S
Rashmi B S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 05:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A candlelight protest staged by a group of parents and students residing at Panathur in Mahadevapura assembly constituency demanding a better road, has attracted the attention of several people on social media, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw CMD of Biocon.

In a video, posted on Twitter by @sangappadesai and tagged to the Chief Minister, the kids have shared their everyday struggle to reach the school and back home after school.

The kids, using the Balagere-Panathur Road to reach their schools, are stuck in traffic at the Panathur S-cross for more than two-and-a-half hours and it has forced them to stage a protest. The kids have shared their horrific experience of long hours of traffic on their way back from school.

On Wednesday, they were forced to sit inside the bus ferrying them for more than two-and-a-half hours due to traffic. They call this a silent protest and their way to express their struggle.

The parents, who were worried when the kids did not reach home on time after school, also joined them in the silent protest.

Retweeting the video tweet, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “Do the authorities even care? Citizens will have to keep shaming them into action.” She stated, “When we say authorities it’s the ground-level officials, you can’t blame politicians. The contractors need to be held accountable by authorities but they don’t.”

This protest video posted on Twitter went viral with many people retweeting and responding by expressing their anger against the civic authorities.

In the video, the kids demanded better roads free from traffic chaos. In reply to the tweet, the residents requested PM Modi to visit the locality during his visit on Friday and tagged it to his Twitter handle. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
infrastructure
Protests
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Making memories

Making memories

Cut through your delusions

Cut through your delusions

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

 