Stuck in traffic for over 2 hrs, kids and parents stage protest

A candlelight protest staged by a group of parents and students residing at Panathur in Mahadevapura assembly constituency demanding a better road, has attracted the attention of several people on social media, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw CMD of Biocon.

In a video, posted on Twitter by @sangappadesai and tagged to the Chief Minister, the kids have shared their everyday struggle to reach the school and back home after school.

The kids, using the Balagere-Panathur Road to reach their schools, are stuck in traffic at the Panathur S-cross for more than two-and-a-half hours and it has forced them to stage a protest. The kids have shared their horrific experience of long hours of traffic on their way back from school.

On Wednesday, they were forced to sit inside the bus ferrying them for more than two-and-a-half hours due to traffic. They call this a silent protest and their way to express their struggle.

The parents, who were worried when the kids did not reach home on time after school, also joined them in the silent protest.

Retweeting the video tweet, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “Do the authorities even care? Citizens will have to keep shaming them into action.” She stated, “When we say authorities it’s the ground-level officials, you can’t blame politicians. The contractors need to be held accountable by authorities but they don’t.”

This protest video posted on Twitter went viral with many people retweeting and responding by expressing their anger against the civic authorities.

In the video, the kids demanded better roads free from traffic chaos. In reply to the tweet, the residents requested PM Modi to visit the locality during his visit on Friday and tagged it to his Twitter handle.