Tributes to historian Settar today

Tributes to historian Settar today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2020, 07:44am ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 07:44am ist
Dr S Settar. (DH Photo)

The Bengaluru International Centre, Domlur, in collaboration with Prof D S Achutarao History Endowment, has organised a programme on Tuesday to pay tributes to Dr Shadakshari Settar, a well-known historian. Settar passed away on February 28.

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha, translator Vanamala Viswanatha, writer Rajendra Chenni and historians Shivasharanappa, K Aruni and H S Gopala Rao and D A Prasanna, the convener of the Endowment, will speak on the occasion. The event will begin at 6.30 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Comments (+)
 