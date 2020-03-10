Tributes to historian Settar today

The Bengaluru International Centre, Domlur, in collaboration with Prof D S Achutarao History Endowment, has organised a programme on Tuesday to pay tributes to Dr Shadakshari Settar, a well-known historian. Settar passed away on February 28.

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha, translator Vanamala Viswanatha, writer Rajendra Chenni and historians Shivasharanappa, K Aruni and H S Gopala Rao and D A Prasanna, the convener of the Endowment, will speak on the occasion. The event will begin at 6.30 pm.