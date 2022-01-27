Wastewater from moving trains troubles riders crossing railway underbridges

Dripping wastewater from moving trains on motorists passing through railway underbridges (RUB) remains a serious problem for commuters despite authorities making efforts to stop the leak.

Commuters said the problem pertains to old RUBs since the new ones are built with reinforced concrete boxes.

Following an order from the late Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, South Western Railway took up to cover the underside of 10 RUBs with metal sheets.

Suresh Gowda, who regularly commutes between Kurubarahalli and Majestic, said it feels as if a sprinkler had been turned on when trains pass above the RUB in Ananda Rao Circle.

“Regular commuters, especially those riding bikes, stop until the trains pass but some who aren’t aware of the situation ride on when the trains pass and suffer,” Gowda said.

DH inspected the spot to observe that the covering of the underside prevented the dripping of wastewater from train toilets and handwash basins directly on the road below. But the outlet pipes in many trains extend beyond the edge of the RUB resulting in wastewater spilling on the road below.

College student Girish Jayanna said a similar problem exists in the RUB behind Mantri Mall. “Though it is a concrete bridge, leakage has led to the continuous dripping of water, especially during the monsoon. In fact, one can see the road below developing a huge pothole due to the leak,” he said.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said the RUBs must be fitted with reinforced concrete boxes immediately.

“The RUBs built like magic boxes have provided the best solutions and also require minimum maintenance. Considering the long-term benefits, the railways should adopt the solution at all the old RUBs. Priority should be given for RUBs on main or major roads,” he added.

When contacted, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh noted the details and assured action. “We will look into the matter immediately,” he said.

