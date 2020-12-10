Winner of contest on flood problems gets iPhone 12

Winner of contest on flood problems gets iPhone 12

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 01:49 ist

Winners of 'Let’s take charge', a solution-seeking campaign to tackle the flood problem in Karnataka, were felicitated here on Wednesday. 

The campaign was launched by Mohammed Haris Nalapad on Kannada Rajyotsava seeking suggestions from youths. The campaign received more than 30,000 suggestions.

Sandhya, from Chombenahalli, Bengaluru Rural, won the first prize and was awarded iPhone 12. Karthik Naik, from Uttara Kannada, and Durgaram, from Sindhanur, were given Samsung Galaxy phones as they stood first and second runners-up. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka flood
iPhone 12

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

More reforms needed in agriculture, not less

More reforms needed in agriculture, not less

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

 