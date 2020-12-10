Winner of contest on flood problems gets iPhone 12

Winners of 'Let’s take charge', a solution-seeking campaign to tackle the flood problem in Karnataka, were felicitated here on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched by Mohammed Haris Nalapad on Kannada Rajyotsava seeking suggestions from youths. The campaign received more than 30,000 suggestions.

Sandhya, from Chombenahalli, Bengaluru Rural, won the first prize and was awarded iPhone 12. Karthik Naik, from Uttara Kannada, and Durgaram, from Sindhanur, were given Samsung Galaxy phones as they stood first and second runners-up.