Locals report fire near Jaraganahalli Lake

Locals reported a fire on an acre of land near Jaraganahalli Lake late on Thursday. Thick smoke filled the area for several hours.

"Garbage thrown in the lake area caught fire. For years, the lake has been used as a dumping yard. Construction waste is also dumped there. The district administration should intervene and save the lake," said Abdul Aleem of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road.

