Locals report fire near Jaraganahalli Lake

Locals report fire near Jaraganahalli Lake

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 08 2022, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 07:54 ist

Locals reported a fire on an acre of land near Jaraganahalli Lake late on Thursday. Thick smoke filled the area for several hours.

"Garbage thrown in the lake area caught fire. For years, the lake has been used as a dumping yard. Construction waste is also dumped there. The district administration should intervene and save the lake," said Abdul Aleem of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru news
Fire Accident
Lake
Bengaluru
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains coming down on theatres

Curtains coming down on theatres

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 