Man bites constable’s hand

A man bit the hand of a police constable who went to attend a complaint filed at the Hanumanth Nagar police station.

Murali Raju, the owner of a house, filed a complaint against Arjun Chand, his tenant, alleging that Chand had damaged the windows and doors of the house and threatened him with dire consequences.

Following this, constable Naveen Kumar went to the spot to attend the complaint.

When Kumar questioned Chand’s behaviour, Chand abused the constable, bit his hand and assaulted him. Kumar then called for backup and arrested Chand. The accused was booked for assaulting the constable, besides a case of threatening Raju.