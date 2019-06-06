Man dies trying to stop fighting co-workers

A 29-year-old man who intervened to stop a scuffle between chicken shop workers over tip money on the eve of Eid was stabbed to death.

Mohammed Sibgath, a resident of Padarayanapura, worked with the National Poultry Chicken shop for the past three years.

At 12.30 pm on June 5, his co-workers Sadiq, Buden, Baby and Syed Mubharak fought over the tips they received for the meat they chopped the previous day.

Sibgath intervened to solve the problem, but the four men argued with him, asking who he was to intervene. In a fit of rage, they stabbed Sibgath in the thigh and fled the spot. Sibgath was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, but died due to severe bleeding.

Acting on a complaint by Sibgath's father Abdul Gafar, the JJ Nagar police have detained the four men, and are further investigating the case.