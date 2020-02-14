Mayor inspects Chickpet, takes authorities to task over garbage management

Mayor M Goutham Kumar inspected a ward in Chickpet and took the authorities to task over non-clearance of garbage.

The inspections, which were conducted around ward 109 at Chickpet in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, began at Abhinay Theatre.

Doing rounds on a two-wheeler, Kumar inspected areas around Cubbonpet, Nagarathpet, Ramannapet and Sultanpet areas. After his visit, Kumar said he would discuss with the commissioner the need to start development works in the ward.

He also directed the joint commissioner of the zone to prepare an estimate of the cost involved to manage garbage, repair roads and undertake works for better pavements and drains in the ward.

Taking note of the unsegregated piles of garbage lying along the roads, the mayor said this is a commercial zone that generates plenty of waste, which must be collected in two shifts. He asked the zonal commissioner to issue a show-cause notice to senior officials over poor waste management.

At Nagarathpet, he ordered that the uncleared debris be cleared and seepage at Sultanpet be fixed.