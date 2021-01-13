Metro Rail operations on extended stretch on Kanakapura Road from January 14

Metro Rail ops on Kanakapura Road stretch from Jan 14

  • Jan 13 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Namma Metro train services from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch on Kanakapura Road will commence from January 14, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday.

"After the successful launch of the train service to the Airport, here is one more step towards easing commuting in Bengaluru. Namma Metro's 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The operations from Yelachenahalli towards Anjanapura on Kanakapura had missed many deadlines, though the metro rail infrastructure was in place

The metro rail infrastructure was ready for many months but the operations could not start. BMRCL officials said the Chief Minister will flag off the train on Thursday, while Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will participate in the event virtually.

The extended Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute railway line will have five stations - Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Silk Institute.

Namma Metro
Kanakapura Road
B S Yediyurappa
Bengaluru
Karnataka

