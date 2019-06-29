Minister gives deadline to fix leaking railway bridges

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi set a one-month deadline for railway officials to ensure the railway bridges in Bengaluru do not leak.

Inaugurating the third entry to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station at Majestic here, he responded to a complaint raised by Mayor Gangbike Mallikarjun.

"I myself have experienced leaking water from bridges falling on my vehicle. Officials have to fix this within a month. Action will be taken if the work is not done in a month. Railways has given emphasis on safety and punctuality. The additional infrastructure will help connect people in different corners of the country," he said.

Angadi stressed the need for coordination between state and central governments to add additional infrastructure.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan said the goods shed and container shed in Whitefield should be shifted to make space for suburban rail infrastructure.

Third entry

The new entry to KSR Station, built at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore, will help in decongesting the two entries as well as the station premises. It also has space for 100 bikes and 22 four wheelers.