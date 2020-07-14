Miscreants attempt to steal sandalwood tree from high-security aeronautical training school

A group of unknown miscreants attempted to steal a sandalwood tree from the high-security government aeronautical training school in Jakkur in the early hours on Sunday.

On hearing a loud thud, the security and police personal deployed at the premises rushed to the spot to find the tree cut, but they could not find the suspects.

According to a complaint filed by N T Devaraja, first division assistant of the Government Aeronautical Training School located in the Jakkur Aerodrome, the suspects had chopped the tree using a machine around 2.15 am on Sunday with an intention to steal it.

Devaraja said it is possible on seeing the security personnel, the suspects fled in fear of getting caught. The whole area was searched, but they could not find the miscreants.

According to an officer of the school, there was a heavy downpour from Saturday midnight, and there was no electricity. Usually, an armed policeman from the City Armed Reserve (CAR), police personnel, and security guards are on rounds across the premises, but that night, due to the rain, they were forced to stay indoors.

An investigating officer from the Amruthahalli police station said the CCTV cameras installed at the premises were not working that night as there was no electricity.

"We have taken up a case under the Karnataka Forest Act, and for trespassing and theft. Efforts are on to nab the suspects," the officer said.