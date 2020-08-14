Miscreants barged inside the station to kill personnel

Complainant: Rajesh H, police officer, KG Halli police station:

Place of occurrence: KG Halli police station:

Accused: Abbas, Fairoz, Muzzamil, Habeeb, Peer Pasha, Ziya, Kaleem, Kerchief Sadeeq, Javeed, Mujju, Sadiq, Vinobhanagar Asif, Govindapura Syed, Farhan, Masood, Saif and others. (Members of SDPI)

Brief facts of FIR: Around 11.10 pm, around 800 people gathered in front of the station, many of them barged into the station and attacked policemen and attempted to kill the staff, another similar case filed by Nagara Nedalagi sub-inspector, KG Halli.

Another case filed by police inspector Ajay Sarathi, KG Halli: Around 800 people barged into the police station premises calling slogans against the police. They abused filthily and told that police must be killed today as they are not allowing us to kill Naveen. They started attacking policemen, ransacked stations, torched the vehicles of police and public. We announced them through mike to maintain peace and go back as section 144 is imposed, but they continued the violence. We started lathi-charge, but the mob tried to set fire to the police station. so they opened fire in the air. Still, the situation didn't come into control. He informed the higher officers and used his service pistol and twice fired in the air asking the crowd to go back when they didn't listen he opened fire on the mob, a bullet hit a person and he was rushed to the hospital.

Charges:

-Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act

IPC Section 307 - Attempt to murder

IPC Section 353 - assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

IPC Section 332 and 333 - voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty

IPC Section 436- mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc

IPC Section 427 - mischief causing damage to the amount above Rs 50

IPC Section 143 - Unlawful assembly

IPC Cection 147 - rioting