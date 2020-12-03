My kidnapping was a professional job: Varthur Prakash

Ruling out political rivalry, former MLA Varthur Prakash has said he had been kidnapped by criminals.

“Professional kidnappers abducted me and demanded Rs 30 crore. There is no political rivalry or financial row,” Prakash, a former minister, told the media on Wednesday, adding that incumbent Kolar MLA Srinivasa Gowda is a mere political opponent and not a bad person. “There’s no political rivalry in Kolar and I’ve no financial issues with anyone."

Statement recorded

After the case was transferred from the Bellandur station to the Kolar Rural police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Jahnavi and her team visited Begli Hosahalli from where Prakash was kidnapped and conducted spot mahajar. The team also visited areas surrounding Prakash’s farmhouse and questioned the workers. Prakash’s statement was recorded at his farmhouse.

Police department sources said it was initially suspected that Prakash was kidnapped over financial issues as he owed money to many people.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, IGP (Central Range), said a police team headed by the Kolar Superintendent of Police has been formed and the team has some clues. He said the gang members will be arrested soon.