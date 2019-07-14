Need additional funds for traffic infrastructure: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has said it would need additional funds to provide the seven different infrastructure upgrades demanded by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) for road safety.

During the recent inter-department coordination committee meeting chaired by the chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad indicated that the corporation is ready to take up all the development works demanded by the BTP, seeking additional government funds.

“The BTP had written to BBMP in April this year. We will take up the work once the required cost of the project Rs81 Cr will be included in the budget,” N Manjunath Prasad told the chief secretary in the meeting.

in April this year, additional commissioner of police (traffic) P Harishekharan had requested the BBMP to take up development projects related to traffic that would ensure the road safety in the city.

“Construction of skywalks and underpasses in major intersections to avoid haphazard pedestrian crossings, building raised pedestrian crossings, scientific speed breakers and increasing the height of dividers to prevent pedestrian crossings mid-road, painting of zebra crossings and signs along roads, widening of footpaths and construction of traffic islands,” were some of the infrastructure Harishekharan had requested in his letter.

Taking a dig at the BBMP’s poor maintenance of roads the additional commissioner for traffic had written: “Asphalting of roads in the city is crucial as many accidents are taking place due to potholes and poor roads. Roads are clogged after rain, due to poor drainage, which causes traffic congestion. Installation of streetlights in major arterial and sub-arterial roads and fixing high-mast lamps in major junctions shall be taken up.”

However, according to a BBMP official, the civic body is already taking up the construction of traffic islands and umbrellas that will be finalised soon. "On the other hand, the BBMP has also issued work order to replace street lights with LED bulbs that will be completed in coming days. The matter has been taken to Chief Secretary and we will take up the work by seeking additional funds,” he said.