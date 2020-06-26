Nimhans north campus to be ready in a year

To make counselling services more accessible to northern Bengaluru, Nimhans is setting up an outpatient unit for trauma and mental health at Kyalasanahalli.

It is also planning a larger hospital complex. The building and the services are expected to be ready within a year. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone via video conference from the Vidhana Soudha on Friday at 11 am.

Every year, nearly six lakh patients, especially the poor, make use of the clinical services at Nimhans.