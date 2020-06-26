Nimhans north campus to be ready in a year

Nimhans north campus to be ready in a year

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2020, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 01:21 ist
DH file photo

To make counselling services more accessible to northern Bengaluru, Nimhans is setting up an outpatient unit for trauma and mental health at Kyalasanahalli. 

It is also planning a larger hospital complex. The building and the services are expected to be ready within a year. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone via video conference from the Vidhana Soudha on Friday at 11 am. 

Every year, nearly six lakh patients, especially the poor, make use of the clinical services at Nimhans. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NIMHANS
Bengaluru
mental health

What's Brewing

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

 