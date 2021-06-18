Now, Kumara Park faces threat from Sivananda Circle flyover

The fence and bamboo grove of Kumara Park have been removed for the controversial Sivananda Circle flyover in the heart of Bengaluru, shocking area residents who were already angry at the snail's pace of construction.

Workers hired by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished the fence, cleared the bamboo grove located inside the park and axed a few trees recently, according to Bhagwandas Rao, who lives close-by. "Residents were neither informed nor was there any public consultation," he added.

The park is a major lung space for the locals, many of whom frequent it for morning and evening walks or to just relax and get some fresh air.

The flyover project has been controversial from the word go. The state government persisted with it despite stiff opposition from residents and environmentalists. Opponents of the projects argued that the flyover would do little to solve the traffic mess in the area because the root of the problem is the narrow railway underbridge. Vehicular traffic from the flyover would inevitably converge at the bridge, causing congestion. Worse, a flyover made of steel would create a heat island, warming the temperature in an otherwise verdant neighbourhood, they said.

But the government didn't pay heed and went ahead with the project. Many old, shade trees along Hare Krishna Road were chopped down. The construction has already missed several deadlines, worsening the traffic situation and affecting the quality of life.

Last week, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta set a new deadline for the park, directing the officials to complete the construction within a month. Officials, however, sought 45 more days and promised to complete the flyover by the end of July.

"We have already lost many trees to this project," lamented a regular visitor to Kumara Park. "And we don't know how much of this park will go."

The BBMP, however, says the park will be left untouched.

Speaking to DH, M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, BBMP, insisted that only the park fence would be shifted a metre or two inside. "Nothing else will change in the park," he added.

A junior engineer working at the site said the fence would be rebuilt according to the project plan.