On a break now, want to study further, says climate activist Disha Ravi

Back in Bengaluru after securing bail in the sedition case from a Delhi court, climate activist Disha Ravi revealed that she wants to take a break from activism in order to resume higher studies. Refusing to comment on anything pertaining to her arrest, Disha in an interview with DH spoke about her activism and future plans.

A young activist getting unwanted attention all of a sudden at the national level and detention by the Delhi police… How did you feel?

I really do not know how to answer this question. If I am being honest, I do not know how I feel. I cannot talk about it now even If I want to. So, I do not have an answer to this question.

How is your family coping with the absurd situation and criticism following your arrest?

As you see there is a gag order. I am not allowed to speak anything or comment about the case.

Being a climate change activist, you also stepped into the farmers’ issue. Is this a transformation of Disha as an activist?

Climate change is central to all of us at the Friday for Future (FFF). But we had also worked on adivasi rights and collaborated with many Dalit organisations creating awareness on intersectionalities between caste and climate justice. This intersectionality of climate justice is something we will continue doing.

While several youngsters had come out in the public supporting you, many others were also petrified for being vocal after seeing your condition. Do you want to convey something to them?

I really do not have anything much to share with them.

How does the future look? Life after the case, trial …

I am on a break now and not doing anything much on any front. I am also considering studying further.

Back with the family and in Bengaluru after a brief legal fight in Delhi. How does it feel?

I am happy that I am back with the family and relieved. I like being in the city and enjoy the comfort.