One more FIR against Orchids school in Bengaluru

An FIR has been registered against the Sarjapur Road branch of Orchids The International School in Bengaluru for functioning without government license.

Ten days ago, the Orchids branch on Magadi Road was closed after it was found to be running without permit.

Bengaluru South (4) Block Education Officer (BEO) filed a police complaint against the Orchids school located in the Haraluru village. "We received complaints from that school is conducting classes although its application seeking permission was rejected. After verifying this, a police complaint was lodged," BEO DR Ramamurthy said.

Unlike the Magadi Road branch, authorities have not sealed the Haraluru school building as there is permission to run pre-primary sections.

The Haraluru branch had more than 70 students in Classes 1-6. They have been shifted to nearby schools.

Also read: Authorities seal Orchids school for functioning without permission

Reacting to the second such incident, Orchids said: "We have applied for the necessary permissions/licenses/authorisations from the state education department and we were expecting the approvals. Basis of our ongoing construction work and looking at our infrastructure and brand name, many parents have shown interest to enroll their kids. It was also recently we received a rejection intimation from them due to some clarifications required and thereby we have re-applied and sought for all the approvals."

The school said it is hopeful of receiving permission shortly. "In the interim, we are redirecting the parents to other nearby Orchids branches ensuring the continuity for their children's education and they will receive all the services offered at our school as per our standard practices."

Orchids said it is "a law abiding and responsible" chain that has over 60 branches across India. Cricketer Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of the national team, signed up as Orchid's brand ambassador.

Department orders checks

Meanwhile, the department of public instruction has directed local officials to visit schools in their jurisdiction and verify documents. This is to identify schools functioning illegally. Officials have been asked to publish the list of unauthorised schools and file police complaints against them.

During school visits, officials will also check on syllabus violations. "There are schools with permission for state syllabus, but they teach central syllabus. Officers should also look for such violations and initiate action," the circular stated.