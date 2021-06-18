Petrol price crosses Rs 100 per litre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru on Friday became the latest city where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 after fuel prices were increased.

In the month of June alone, petrol rose over Rs 2 in Bengaluru. The price of the commodity has almost doubled since 2016.

In the last ten years, petrol saw its lowest in March 2016 at Rs 58.99. At this time, crude was $37.34 per barrel.

In just six months, the price of petrol in the IT-hub has increased from Rs 86.47 to Rs 100.

However, Rs 100 is not the actual price of the commodity per litre. Central and state-level taxes and commissions that are levied on fuels are one of the key factors that push up prices.

The base price of petrol is close to Rs 36 per litre. The dealer commission on it is close to Rs 4 per litre and the government levies an excise duty of Rs 32.90 a litre. Over and above this, the state also levies a sales tax on petrol. Karnataka imposes a 35 per cent sales tax on petrol.

So far as the gross refining margins for oil making companies is concerned, it is around $2.5 per barrel.

Crude petroleum was around $66.4 per barrel in May 2021.

Experts say that with increasing petrol prices across the country, it is time the government brings it under the GST regime.

S P Singh from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research says,"Petrol prices will go up even further. The only solution is to bring petrol and diesel under GST."

A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.97 per litre in Bengaluru.

In several other cities in Karnataka, petrol has either crossed or is just shy of the Rs 100-per-litre mark.