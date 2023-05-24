Power outage in Bengaluru on May 24

Power supply will be affected in some parts of the city between 10 am and 4 pm on Wednesday owing to maintenance works taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Some of the areas that will be affected: HBR 1st Block and 2nd Block, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindapura main road, Rashad Nagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, KG Halli, Govindpura Village, KG Halli, Vinobhanagar, BM Layout, NN Halli, KK Halli, Hennur Main Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravind Nagara, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli main road, Bethel Street, AK Colony, HRBR 1st Block, Hegde Nagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony, and surrounding areas.