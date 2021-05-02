Prices of oxygen concentrators soar amid great demand over Covid-19

As the pandemic worsens each day, oxygen concentrators are in great demand in the state, with prices of the device almost doubling from pre-Covid times.

The device, which concentrates oxygen from ambient air by removing nitrogen and supplying oxygen, lasts longer and, unlike cylinders, is a boon for those at home as it doesn't require refilling and just needs to be charged. It's no surprise that it is selling like hot cakes amid unending oxygen shortages across the country.

The trigger for the high prices has come in the form of an increase in freight charges by Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000, and suppliers are passing the hike on to the consumers.

Also, since China has put a cap on the number of tonnes that can be imported per day, companies are forced to make multiple trips to get the full consignment of oxygen concentrators home, pushing up the prices even more.

Read: Create more oxygen beds: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tells private sector

Oxy-Med, a major importer of oxygen concentrators in Bengaluru, used to sell 5,000 to 7,000 machines pre-pandemic every month for Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 (5 litres per minute capacity) per piece.

Now, the company sells 18,000 to 20,000 machines per month for Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. For the machine with 10 litres per minute capacity, the company is now charging Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 from the earlier Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

Suhas Shubhakaran, Director, Oxy-Med, said the firm is procuring "8,000 units next month", in a sign of the high demand.

"Normally we used to get it by sea. It used to take 25-30 days from Shenzhen to Bengaluru. Now, with the emergency, we're getting it airlifted, which takes two to three days including customs clearance etc," said Shubhakaran.

The technology, he said, is German and the manufacturing and assembly happen in China because of the cost factor.

"If the government can arrange chartered flights from India to China, there's nothing like it," he said.

According to Dr Ravindra Mehta, pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital, the devices are in great demand and their price has doubled, tripled and even quadrupled amid the current oxygen crisis.

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu recently tweeted that Railway hospital in Bengaluru needs 20-50 oxygen concentrators with five litres per minute capacity.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told DH that for the past one week the hospital was trying to procure oxygen concentrators, but none of the suppliers had even given him a price quote because there was a mad rush for these devices.