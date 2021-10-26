Raghavendra Bank depositors to fast from today

Raghavendra Bank depositors to launch indefinite fast from today

The forum said the scam involves money belonging to 10,000 customers of the bank as well as that of 120 government agencies

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 03:49 ist
Shankar Guha Dwarakanath Bellur of the Forum said the government has not shown interest in helping the victims. Credit: DH File Photo

The shareholders and depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank have announced an indefinite fast seeking justice from the government. 

A decision in this regard was taken at the launch of Sri Guru Raghavendra Bank Shareholders' and Depositors' Welfare Forum on Monday. 

Also read: Letter alleges accounting fraud at Sri Guru Raghavendra Bank

The forum said the scam involves money belonging to 10,000 customers of the bank as well as that of 120 government agencies. Stating that they have neither received compensation nor secured their deposits, the depositors urged the state government to take their case to the court by appointing an advocate. 

Shankar Guha Dwarakanath Bellur of the Forum said the government has not shown interest in helping the victims. "Instead, the investigation has been deliberately derailed to save those accused in the scam. We demand Basavanagudi MLA L A Ravi Subramanya to stand with victims and not with fraudsters," he said. 

