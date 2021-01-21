Ragini Dwivedi granted bail in Sandalwood drug case

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jan 21 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 12:55 ist
Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, arrested for her alleged involvement in a Sandalwood drugs case.

A bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman said this is a case where bail must be granted.

The court noted that the prosecution, it seemed primarily, had wrongly invoked section 37 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other sections against her. 

It set aside the High Court order of November 3, 2020, which had declined her plea for release.

Opposing her plea, the Karnataka government had claimed, following her arrest on September 4, 2020, she had allegedly disclosed names of other accused involved in the drug trafficking. If she was enlarged on bail, she would alert those accused and help them abscond and destroy the evidence, it submitted.

