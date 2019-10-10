Realtor found murdered in Bengaluru park

A 26-year-old real estate agent was found murdered at a park in the Rajajinagar industrial area on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Pranav, residing in Mahalakshmi Layout, was spotted lying in a pool of blood by passersby. They rushed him to Victoria Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police said Pranav came to the park on Tuesday night to talk to his friends and suspect the assailants killed him following a heated argument.

They also found CCTV footage and have even obtained clues about the accused. They are looking for the accused to ascertain the motive for the murder.