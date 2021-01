The BMRCL has allowed recharge of the Namma Metro smart card via Paytm, with PhonePe also expressing interest to provide the service.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had recently allowed the provision of recharge through its own app, besides the website recharge gateway.

“Besides Paytm, PhonePe and other service providers have expressed interest in offering the recharge facility, too.

“We are planning to allow them soon,” a BMRCL spokesperson said here on Sunday.